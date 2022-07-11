Deals
First SDA church to hold community grocery giveaway
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Service Ministry of the First SDA Church will sponsor a free grocery giveaway on Sunday, July 17.

The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1303 Evangel Drive Huntsville, AL 35816.

The ministry says that masks must be worn for the event and in order to receive free groceries, you must have a valid photo ID.

