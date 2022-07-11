Deals
Everything you can do at Field and Forage Flower Farm

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Brought to life by a mother and daughter duo, Field and Forage is a flower farm located in Huntsville.

Terri and Ashley lived in Bavaria for some time where they were amazed by the “Blumen felds” nearby. Once in north Alabama, they missed having a garden to stroll through and fresh flowers to place around their home. In 2017, they teamed up to create their own oasis, Field and Forage.

Now, the flower farm offers U-pick flower days, wedding services and even fun workshops for friends to gather and learn how to create their own beautiful bouquets or wreaths to take home.

Visit the farm yourself and learn more at FieldandForage.com.

