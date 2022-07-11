Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash

Latest News

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed.
One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday...
Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’
Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack