Beautiful Start to the Work Week

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beautiful day to start the work week with plenty of doses of sunshine and humidity staying on the lower side. Expect us to stay dry as we head into the rest of the afternoon with highs remaining quite seasonal topping back out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be mostly clear into the evening with overnight lows dipping into the low and mid 70s.

Humidity will start building into the region tomorrow with southerly flow returning, so plan on afternoon highs being a bit warmer as we climb into the low and mid 90s, with feels like temperatures back in the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late in the day, but best chances for rain this week will be on Wednesday as a weak front approaches the area. This will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms that could carry into the overnight hours.

Expect a few lingering showers on Thursday with slightly cooler and drier conditions settling across the region toward the end of the work week. Humidity and low-end rain chances will start increasing likely by the upcoming weekend.

