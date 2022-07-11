Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Baby Steps: How an organization at Auburn University is making a difference in women’s lives

By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Baby Steps at Auburn University is on a mission to empower pregnant and parenting students, one ‘baby step’ at a time.

Kaitlyn Willing is Director of Operations at Baby Steps and says their goal as an organization is to help students facing an unplanned pregnancy get their degree by providing housing, community and support, something that can be hard to find when faced with an unexpected pregnancy.

Baby Steps was founded by Michelle Shultz in 2013 when she recognized a need for more resources for many young women in school going through these situations.

Willing talks about her personal story dealing with an unplanned pregnancy in college and offers up some encouragement to others who might be facing a similar situation, “Will it be easy? No. Will it be worth it? Yes.”

For more information and resources on all the organization has to offer, visit babysteps.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit