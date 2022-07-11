Baby Steps: How an organization at Auburn University is making a difference in women’s lives

AUBURN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Baby Steps at Auburn University is on a mission to empower pregnant and parenting students, one ‘baby step’ at a time.

Kaitlyn Willing is Director of Operations at Baby Steps and says their goal as an organization is to help students facing an unplanned pregnancy get their degree by providing housing, community and support, something that can be hard to find when faced with an unexpected pregnancy.

Baby Steps was founded by Michelle Shultz in 2013 when she recognized a need for more resources for many young women in school going through these situations.

Willing talks about her personal story dealing with an unplanned pregnancy in college and offers up some encouragement to others who might be facing a similar situation, “Will it be easy? No. Will it be worth it? Yes.”

For more information and resources on all the organization has to offer, visit babysteps.org.

