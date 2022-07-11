Deals
Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday

6 Shopping Tips For Tax Free Weekend(tcw-kltv)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday.

Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.

Click here to find out what items are exempt.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday ends at midnight on Sunday, July 17th.

