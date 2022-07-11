Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday.

Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.

Click here to find out what items are exempt.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday ends at midnight on Sunday, July 17th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.