3 probable cases of monkeypox reported in Tennessee

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three probable cases of monkeypox have been announced in Tennessee.

The first case was reported last week in a Nashville resident and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department told news outlets on Sunday that two more cases in Davidson County have been identified since then.

Health officials say none of the patients are close contacts.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but its symptoms are milder. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

