HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Highway 431 is clear after an 18-wheeler overturned near Caldwell Lane on Monday afternoon.

One of the northbound lanes was closed and both of the southbound lanes were shut down for some time.

According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there were no injuries.

