Sunday Morning Forecast

Muggy and overcast to start off your Sunday. Much need rain pushed through the overnight hours but is now fizzling out across north Alabama. Temperatures are in the lower 70s to start off.

We could see a few more showers and storms try to make their way in during the morning hours, but drier air is in place making chances fairly low end. Clouds will eventually break apart by late afternoon and allow sunshine and heat to push back in.

The lower 90s are expected for your Sunday afternoon along with a breezy north wind.

Clouds exit by the overnight leaving us with a more comfortable overnight and Monday morning.

Rain chances will move back into the forecast by middle portions of next week.

