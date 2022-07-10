Deals
Scottsboro men facing multiple drug charges

Barry Kennamer is facing multiple drug charges.
Barry Kennamer is facing multiple drug charges.(Scottsboro Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department along with one officer from the Hollywood Police Department discovered drugs Saturday while executing a search warrant.

According to a Facebook post from the Scottsboro Police Department, Barry Kennamer, 63, was charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance, seven counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested while officers executed a search warrant was Tyler Kennamer, 38. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barry Kennamer was transported to the Jackson County Jail and Tyler Kennamer was taken to the Scottsboro City Jail.

On 07/092022, officers with the Scottsboro Police Department and an officer with the Hollywood Police Department...

Posted by Scottsboro Police Department on Sunday, July 10, 2022

