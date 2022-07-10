Deals
Cooler and Drier End to Your Weekend

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Cloudy start to the day with a few lingering showers, but most cloud cover and activity has dissipated as a front has drifted to our south. Behind the front, we’re much cooler today with temperatures struggling to make it to the low 90s, but I’m definitely not complaining. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, plan on mainly dry conditions with a comfortable evening in store as drier air filters into the region. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will keep us dry as we head into the beginning of the work week with highs staying right around average for this time of year as we top back out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat and humidity will gradually start building by Tuesday as southerly flow returns to the region allowing for a few isolated showers and storms mainly by the afternoon and evening.

More widespread rain chances will be arriving on Wednesday as another weak front approaches the area. Rain likely will start tapering off by the late evening hours with a few residual showers lingering into Thursday. Expect another brief dry period by the end of the work week with rain chances likely returning to the forecast by the weekend as moisture returns to the region.

