Ten officers graduate from Huntsville Police Academy, here’s how to apply
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department just added 10 new officers with a recent graduation from the 19-week Huntsville Police Academy.
Applications are currently being accepted by the police department. If you are interested in applying, click here to learn more.
The following criteria must be met by anyone interested in joining the force:
- U.S. Citizen
- 20 years of age to apply, 21 years of age at the time of Academy graduation
- Valid driver’s license
- Graduate with a high school diploma or GED
- Pass interview board, drug screening, medical examination and polygraph
- Previous military must have received an honorable discharge on DD214
