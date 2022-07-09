Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Ten officers graduate from Huntsville Police Academy, here’s how to apply

The Huntsville Police Department just added 10 new officers with a recent graduation from the...
The Huntsville Police Department just added 10 new officers with a recent graduation from the 19-week Huntsville Police Academy. (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department just added 10 new officers with a recent graduation from the 19-week Huntsville Police Academy.

Applications are currently being accepted by the police department. If you are interested in applying, click here to learn more.

The following criteria must be met by anyone interested in joining the force:

  • U.S. Citizen
  • 20 years of age to apply, 21 years of age at the time of Academy graduation
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Graduate with a high school diploma or GED
  • Pass interview board, drug screening, medical examination and polygraph
  • Previous military must have received an honorable discharge on DD214

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Crotts
Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges
David Mccoy
New termination, performance details revealed on former Huntsville cop accused of murdering girlfriend
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck was near Rock Store...
Northbound lanes of Highway 431 reopened after crash
Winchester Road closed following multiple-vehicle crash
Winchester Road reopened between Shields, Henson Road following multiple-vehicle crash

Latest News

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by...
Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive
The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S....
Portion of Old Highway 431 closing July 12
Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and...
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Town Creek man
Timothy Michael Harris
Gas station employee stabbed in Vinemont