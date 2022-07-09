Ten officers graduate from Huntsville Police Academy, here’s how to apply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department just added 10 new officers with a recent graduation from the 19-week Huntsville Police Academy.

Applications are currently being accepted by the police department. If you are interested in applying, click here to learn more.

The following criteria must be met by anyone interested in joining the force:

U.S. Citizen

20 years of age to apply, 21 years of age at the time of Academy graduation

Valid driver’s license

Graduate with a high school diploma or GED

Pass interview board, drug screening, medical examination and polygraph

Previous military must have received an honorable discharge on DD214

