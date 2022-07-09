Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon/Evening

Strong to marginally severe storms are continuing this late afternoon as the cold front continues to move south into the region. Main threats include gusty winds, localized heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The good news is that this rain is helping to cool off many areas across the Tennessee Valley as we’ve dealt with yet again triple-digit heat indices today. Additionally, the current activity now will likely help to stabilize the atmosphere later on this evening, so we should see any strong to severe threat ending before or just after sunset as the front sags south of our area. A few isolated showers or stray storms could still be possible into the late evening, but we’re looking mainly dry overnight. Overnight lows will be mild with cloud cover sticking around as we dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Sunday, high pressure will be settling across the region paving the way for plenty doses of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be cooler behind the front as we top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, so you can finally breathe a sigh of relief from all of the brutal heat we had this past week. We could see a few isolated showers or storms throughout the day, but most of us will be staying dry. Overnight lows will dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s and will be more on the comfortable side with drier air filtering into the region.

Plan on more mainly dry conditions with seasonal temperatures in the low 90s to start your work week. However, heat and humidity will likely be building across the region again on Tuesday with feels like temperatures back in the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but better chances for rain look to be on Wednesday.

