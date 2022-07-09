Single-vehicle crash claims life of Town Creek man

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Town Creek man according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Lawrence County 28, 10 miles south of Moulton.

At this time troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

