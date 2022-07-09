Saturday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms are on the way for your early Saturday morning. Moving in from the north we will see this push through for the morning and afternoon hours. Quite a bit of lightning associated with this complex and heavy rain.

Temperatures are warm and muggy this AM with temperatures in the upper 70s lower 80s.

Still under a heat advisory for your first leg of the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. A little relief is on the way- rain and a cold front sliding through will help cut temperatures down closer to average for Sunday and next week.

Rain will look to impact portions of your weekend plan- Sunday looks drier and the startup of the work week as well.

In the 90s for much of the next 10 days with chances at afternoon storms.

