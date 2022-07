HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades.

The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

A portion of Old Highway 431 is closing for road work July 12. (City of Huntsville)

