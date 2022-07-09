Man killed in confrontation with Baltimore windshield washer had a bat, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A 48-year-old motorist is dead after he confronted a man at an intersection who washes windshields for money.

Baltimore is in shock after the violent encounter at the busy intersection of Light and Conway. Police said a “squeegee” windshield washer shot and killed Timothy Reynolds Thursday after they said Reynolds confronted the washers with a bat.

It’s not known if Reynolds hit any of the windshield washers with the bat or if he swung at the person who shot him.

All the washers fled the scene after it unfolded, and no arrests have been made.

Police are a visible presence Saturday at many corners where young men usually wash windows for money.

At the intersection of Light and Conway, though, “squeegee” workers are nowhere to be found.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he was unable to provide additional details about how the confrontation unfolded.

“We’re combing through a lot of evidence right now in search of the person who shot the victim,” he said.

There have been several tributes to Reynolds online.

A relative of Reynolds declined to speak on camera, but said he was a good man and a father and said the family is in shock and mourning. He asked for privacy.

“Some would say that this is as simple as clearing the corners or rounding them up or moving them along. It isn’t,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

There were several incidents involving “squeegee” windshield washers reported at the same intersection in the hours before Reynolds was killed.

“This was just, you know, the pinnacle of the problem right in downtown across from Inner Harbor with somebody getting shot,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

