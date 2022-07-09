Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim told officers that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation happened between multiple people on Cotton Row off Sparkman Drive.
The victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
