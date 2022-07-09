Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim told officers that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation happened between multiple people on Cotton Row off Sparkman Drive.

The victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

