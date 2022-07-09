Deals
Gas station employee stabbed in Vinemont

Timothy Michael Harris
Timothy Michael Harris(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINEMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the V&W gas station involving an employee on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, an employee of the gas station was stabbed. After an investigation, the suspect, Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was found and arrested.

Harris was charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery, burglary, failure to appear for disorderly conduct and four counts of failure to appear for domestic violence.

Cullman County Sheriff, Matt Gentry, released the following statement:

“I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest.”

