Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Calhoun Community College offering free dental services

Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College(waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Calhoun Community College will be offering free dental cleaning services to pregnant women and children under the age of 17.

The teeth cleanings will be performed by seniors enrolled in Calhoun’s senior-level courses of the dental hygiene program. Employees of ADPH will also perform dental services.

Calhoun Community College will provide free dental services to pregnant women and children...
Calhoun Community College will provide free dental services to pregnant women and children under the age of 17.(Calhoun Community College)

Calhoun Dean of Health Sciences, Bret McGill, said Alabama is ranked low in dental hygiene rankings compared to other states in the country and that is why this service is being provided.

“Recent dental hygiene rankings for the United States have placed Alabama in the lower percentile,” McGill said in a statement. “This means teaching children good dental habits must begin as early as possible, and that is the primary goal of our partnership with ADPH.”

Child and adult dental cleanings, treatment of gingivitis and periodontitis, dental x-rays, dental sealants, fluoride treatments and teeth whitening will be available to the public in mid-August.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Crotts
Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges
David Mccoy
New termination, performance details revealed on former Huntsville cop accused of murdering girlfriend
According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck was near Rock Store...
Northbound lanes of Highway 431 reopened after crash
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
Winchester Road closed following multiple-vehicle crash
Winchester Road reopened between Shields, Henson Road following multiple-vehicle crash

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Tennessee Riverkeeper responds to new EPA drinking water guidelines
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Abigail Degler
Showers, storms on the way for early Saturday morning
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Abigail Degler
Showers, storms expected Saturday with warm temperatures
Families marched through Swan Creek Park in Athens today, one year after 48-year-old Shannon...
Family remembers loved one lost to suicide with inaugural Mental Health Walk