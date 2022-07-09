Calhoun Community College offering free dental services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Calhoun Community College will be offering free dental cleaning services to pregnant women and children under the age of 17.

The teeth cleanings will be performed by seniors enrolled in Calhoun’s senior-level courses of the dental hygiene program. Employees of ADPH will also perform dental services.

Calhoun Dean of Health Sciences, Bret McGill, said Alabama is ranked low in dental hygiene rankings compared to other states in the country and that is why this service is being provided.

“Recent dental hygiene rankings for the United States have placed Alabama in the lower percentile,” McGill said in a statement. “This means teaching children good dental habits must begin as early as possible, and that is the primary goal of our partnership with ADPH.”

Child and adult dental cleanings, treatment of gingivitis and periodontitis, dental x-rays, dental sealants, fluoride treatments and teeth whitening will be available to the public in mid-August.

