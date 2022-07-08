Winchester Road reopened between Shields, Henson Road following multiple-vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Winchester Road on Friday morning.

Both directions of Winchester Road were closed between Shields Road and Henson Road for over an hour.

The road reopened shortly before noon.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one adult was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children were also transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

