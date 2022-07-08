Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Winchester Road reopened between Shields, Henson Road following multiple-vehicle crash

The road reopened shortly before noon on Friday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Winchester Road on Friday morning.

Both directions of Winchester Road were closed between Shields Road and Henson Road for over an hour.

The road reopened shortly before noon.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one adult was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children were also transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Latest News

Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges
Winchester Road shutdown for over an hour following multiple-vehicle crash
WAFF Breaking News
Florence businessman accused of having sexual contact with children
Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County recaptured