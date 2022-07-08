Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing expo at the VBC July 8-10

The event will run through the weekend at the Von Braun Center.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Jesse Kelley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 12th annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo (TVHFE) is at the Von Braun Center from July 8-10.

The event began on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. Hours resume on Saturday with the expo open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Conclusion of the event will be on Sunday with hours being from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Organizer of the TVHFE, Marty Holland, is in charge of running the event. He said that preparation for this weekend began in November.

Holland encourages all members of the family to visit the expo, because he believes that there is something for everyone.

“I believe that when you bring a mother or a father, a family group in here,” Holland said. “You may have an opportunity to purchase their first bow, shoot their first bow-and-arrow, get their first fishing rod. We are giving away fishing rods to the first 100 kids at the door. It starts a lifetime of experience from a hunting and fishing perspective and the outdoors.”

Holland and the TVHFE thanks their sponsors and vendors, Holland said that without them this event could not be possible.

This event is in the south hall of the building. Tickets are $10 and kids 12-and-under get in free. For more information regarding the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say

Latest News

Members of the Lincoln County Humane Society are still trying to find homes for all the animals...
Lincoln county animal shelter closing due to budget cuts
It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.
I-59 northbound lanes blocked in Etowah County
WAFF requested the personnel file for the former Huntsville Police officer on January 13. The...
New details in personnel file of former Huntsville cop
A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse...
Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges