Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing expo at the VBC July 8-10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 12th annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo (TVHFE) is at the Von Braun Center from July 8-10.

The event began on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. Hours resume on Saturday with the expo open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Conclusion of the event will be on Sunday with hours being from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Organizer of the TVHFE, Marty Holland, is in charge of running the event. He said that preparation for this weekend began in November.

Holland encourages all members of the family to visit the expo, because he believes that there is something for everyone.

“I believe that when you bring a mother or a father, a family group in here,” Holland said. “You may have an opportunity to purchase their first bow, shoot their first bow-and-arrow, get their first fishing rod. We are giving away fishing rods to the first 100 kids at the door. It starts a lifetime of experience from a hunting and fishing perspective and the outdoors.”

Holland and the TVHFE thanks their sponsors and vendors, Holland said that without them this event could not be possible.

This event is in the south hall of the building. Tickets are $10 and kids 12-and-under get in free. For more information regarding the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo click here.

