Service restored after power outage in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to a significant power outage impacting customers in south Huntsville.

The power outage impacted customers from Lily Flagg Drive south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road.

As of 3 p.m., power has been restored to most of the impacted area.

