Northbound lanes of Highway 431 shut down in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon.

According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road.

One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will be updated once further information is released.

