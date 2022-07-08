Deals
Northbound lanes of Highway 431 shut down in Guntersville

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon.

According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road.

One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

