More heat & humidity today with a cold front Saturday

Good morning and happy Friday! We will start off our Friday morning very humid again with warm temperatures in the middle 70s, some areas of dense fog will be possible in parts of NE Alabama that saw heavy rainfall last night.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through 7:00 PM for dangerous heat indices between 105 and 100 degrees at times. All other counties have a HEAT ADVISORY through 7:00 PM as well. Please stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks from being outside. Today will be mostly sunny with a light west wind, highs will reach the middle to upper 90s during the afternoon with very high humidity levels. Like we have seen the past few days, storms will develop into the afternoon and evening and will bring the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The best chance at seeing rain or storms today will be east of I-65.

Skies will be partly cloudy into Saturday with lows staying warm again in the middle 70s. A few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight into the morning hours. Temps on Saturday will again warm into the middle 90s with the heat index over 100 degrees for most of the day. Expect periods of heavy rainfall and storms off and on through the day. A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon and evening and will bring us a good chance at seeing fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm coverage. Some storms will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Showers will be possible on Sunday with temps cooling into the upper 80s to lower 90s for the afternoon. We will warm right back up into the middle 90s for next week.

