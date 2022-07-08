Madison student selected as one winner of 14th annual Doodle for Google contest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this year, students across the United States were asked by Google to submit their ideas for the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest.

Students were asked to answer the prompt, “I care for myself by...” through art. On Thursday, it was announced that Sophia Ewing, a student from Heritage Elementary School in Madison is one of 54 state and territory winners.

Each winner was sent, “Google hardware and swag” and celebrations were held in their hometowns to showcase their work.

Read Ewing’s response to the prompt below:

“I drew a picture of a half day, half night scene. This picture represents how I take care of myself because I play softball to stay happy and healthy. I drew a paintbrush because I love to make art. It helps me to relax and feel happy. I drew the sun and moon to be creative.”

