Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Madison student selected as one winner of 14th annual Doodle for Google contest

Sophia Ewing's artwork
Sophia Ewing's artwork(Google)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this year, students across the United States were asked by Google to submit their ideas for the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest.

Students were asked to answer the prompt, “I care for myself by...” through art. On Thursday, it was announced that Sophia Ewing, a student from Heritage Elementary School in Madison is one of 54 state and territory winners.

Each winner was sent, “Google hardware and swag” and celebrations were held in their hometowns to showcase their work.

Read Ewing’s response to the prompt below:

“I drew a picture of a half day, half night scene. This picture represents how I take care of myself because I play softball to stay happy and healthy. I drew a paintbrush because I love to make art. It helps me to relax and feel happy. I drew the sun and moon to be creative.”

To vote, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
A wreck has occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
Two vehicle wreck on Memorial Pkwy. at Winchester Road intersection
Madison County Schools
Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students

Latest News

With more North Alabama counties entering the moderate drought risk, farmers are raising...
Livestock impacted by heat in North Alabama
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom
Workers at the KFC off of US-31N staged a walkout on July 2 after they said they spent weeks...
Hartselle KFC workers stage walkout, cite air conditioning problems
Everbloom Health, Incorporated is using its new facility to test and launch food products for...
Company researching, developing foods for specialized diets on HudsonAlpha campus