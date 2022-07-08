Lovin’ it: Local McDonald’s surprises crew member with celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The local McDonald’s in Guntersville, AL, recognized an outstanding crew member Thursday for his achievements in and out of the restaurant.

Gabe Marsh was nominated for being an incredible crew member and maintaining positivity despite obstacles. Marsh was born with no legs and one arm, but his adopted family encouraged him to go above and beyond in everything that he does. He graduated from high school this spring and was a star swimmer in his community. Despite challenges, he continues to break stereotypes in his daily life.

Local McDonald’s owner-operators, the Valluzzo Organization, surprised Gabe with an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, AL.

Marsh at the World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony (David Robbins)

Marsh was also presented with a $5,000 dollar scholarship from the Valluzzo Organization to go towards his college tuition this fall. As part of McDonald’s Thank You Crew initiative, local owner-operators are recognizing their crew members with memorable celebrations. He has aspirations to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

