Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Lovin’ it: Local McDonald’s surprises crew member with celebration

Gabe Marsh surprised with celebration at local McDonald's
Gabe Marsh surprised with celebration at local McDonald's(David Robbins)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The local McDonald’s in Guntersville, AL, recognized an outstanding crew member Thursday for his achievements in and out of the restaurant.

Gabe Marsh was nominated for being an incredible crew member and maintaining positivity despite obstacles. Marsh was born with no legs and one arm, but his adopted family encouraged him to go above and beyond in everything that he does. He graduated from high school this spring and was a star swimmer in his community. Despite challenges, he continues to break stereotypes in his daily life.

Local McDonald’s owner-operators, the Valluzzo Organization, surprised Gabe with an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, AL.

Marsh at the World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony
Marsh at the World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony(David Robbins)

Marsh was also presented with a $5,000 dollar scholarship from the Valluzzo Organization to go towards his college tuition this fall. As part of McDonald’s Thank You Crew initiative, local owner-operators are recognizing their crew members with memorable celebrations. He has aspirations to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Latest News

Andrew Roden is one of a handful of people from Alabama competing in the games. He claims he's...
Alabama native competing for gold in sumo wrestling at World Games
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young named the Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year by the SEC.
Young named Roy F. Kramer Award winner
Remembering Awysum Harris
Alabama State University community mourns loss of Awysum Harris
Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship
Birmingham Stallions win 2022 USFL Championship over the Philadelphia Stars