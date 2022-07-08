Livestock impacted by heat in North Alabama

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama counties are suffering from a drought as temperatures remain high.

The heat is impacting people, but also livestock. A local farmer, Dustin Peek, said the high temperatures are really starting to take a toll.

Peek said that his biggest concern is water for his livestock as most of the ponds and creeks on his property are starting to dry up.

“It is the 100 degree days, the longer it goes on the worse it will get,” Peek said. “It’s concerning, you have to start to think about how to get water to them when it gets like this.”

Peek has around 500 cows and he said that one of his cows can drink up to 30 gallons of water a day.

