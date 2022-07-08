Lincoln county animal shelter closing due to budget cuts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ten. (WAFF) - The Humane Society of Lincoln County animal shelter stopped providing its services last Friday.

Cindy Kite, President of the Lincoln County Humane society, says she is impressed by the support the Lincoln county animal shelter has received.

“We’ve had a lot interest from the community, the surrounding community, and even across into Alabama as we’re right near the state line,” she said. “It’s been positive, very positive.”

Last Friday, Lincoln County and the city of Fayetteville entered a new budget year, without enough funding to keep the shelter running the way it needs to.

“We are not able to continue the service because we can no longer afford it,” Kite said. “We are going into debt and we can no longer provide all the building, the services, the equipment, the people , the medicines, the sanitation, and the supplies we have to have.”

Fayetteville City administrator Keith Owens explained why budget cuts were the sole factor in closing the shelter.

“Our funds are always less than the needs of the community and the wants,” he said. “You have different segments of each community that need different things. We are not necessarily going to be able to take care of those varieties of needs.”

Owens said the city raised the shelter’s funding over the last six years, and the shelter would have cost $75,000 to operate in the 2022 fiscal year.

As of right now, Lincoln county is not providing any animal control services, but city officials hope to implement their plan later in the month.

Kite said all animals that are not adopted before the move-out date in August will be transferred to another shelter.

No animals in the shelter will be euthanized.

Last week, the shelter had around 120 animals. This Friday, Kite told me the shelter only had around 30 left.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.