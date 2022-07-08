Lauderdale Co. is one step closer to a new ambulance service

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - With a vote by the Florence City Council to approve a one-year contract with AMR Lifeguard, Lauderdale County is one step closer to having a new ambulance service.

On July 5, the city council unanimously chose AMR over Shoals Ambulance Service and Helen Keller Hospital’s ambulance service. There was a contract between the county and Shoals Ambulance Service, but it expired this year.

On July 11, the Lauderdale County Commission’s agenda includes discussing the bids for the ambulance contract.

In the past few months, the Shoals Ambulance Service has reported multiple zero-status situations. Zero-status means no ambulances are available during an emergency.

According to a spokesperson for AMR Lifeguard, the ambulance service will provide six frontline vehicles, including five 24-hour advanced life support ambulances and one 24-hour basic life support ambulance.

Regional Director of Global Medical Response, Joshua Spencer, released the following statement after the city council’s vote:

“Lifeguard Ambulance appreciates the City Council’s decision to approve the contract. We look forward to providing service to this great community and are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of service.”

The county commission is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on July 11 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence.

