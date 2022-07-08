Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opening in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If the summer heat has you looking for a way to cool down, we have good news.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is opening a location in Madison! The menu has more than 40 Italian ice flavors and a frozen concoction known as Gelati — a concoction of Italian ice and soft-serve ice cream layered together.

The new shop is planned to open on August 2 at 181 Hughes Road in Madison. The owners are also hiring! Anyone interested in serving up Jeremiah’s famous Italian ice, gelati, or soft ice cream can apply here.

Keep up with the new Madison location and get all the updates on the location’s Facebook page.

