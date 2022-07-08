Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

I-59 northbound lanes blocked in Etowah County

It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.
It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of I-59 are currently blocked after a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 181 on Friday afternoon.

At this time, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation. It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say

Latest News

Members of the Lincoln County Humane Society are still trying to find homes for all the animals...
Lincoln county animal shelter closing due to budget cuts
The event will run through the weekend at the Von Braun Center.
Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing expo at the VBC July 8-10
WAFF requested the personnel file for the former Huntsville Police officer on January 13. The...
New details in personnel file of former Huntsville cop
A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse...
Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges