Huntsville International Airport receiving $10 million grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville International Airport will receive a $10 million grant as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award nearly $1 billion to 85 airports across the U.S. to improve terminals. 70 grants contain an element to expand terminal capacity and that includes Huntsville International Airport.

The $10 million that Huntsville International Airport will receive will be used to, “replace aging elevators, escalators, and mechanical equipment; adding one elevator and three escalators; constructing new terminal and concourse restrooms, family restrooms, nursing rooms, and a Service Animal Relief Area; expanding terminal public areas; and ticket counter modifications. The project will provide more amenities for passengers, increase capacity, achieve ADA compliance, improve energy efficiency, improve accessibility, and create construction jobs.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, said the grants will improve airport terminals, but also provide jobs in the communities across the U.S.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand,” Secretary Buttigieg said in a statement. “Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country.”

