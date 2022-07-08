Deals
Flower Friday: Why Phlox is a great garden addition

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Flower Friday we’re learning about Phlox, a brightly covered perennial that blooms mid-summer.

Phlox signifies partnership, harmony, and unity and are great for your own garden at home!

Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden fills us in on why we should be familiar with these beautiful blooms!

