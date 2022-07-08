Florence Businessman pleads not guilty to seven charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: A Florence businessman was arrested on July 6 for multiple sexual abuse allegations. On July 8, the man pleaded not guilty to seven different charges.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Investigators say many of the incidents happened at Crotts’ business, called Full Court Press, which is a screen printing company.

Kelly Crotts (Lauderdale County Detention Center)

Crotts faces seven charges:

Child Abuse with Sexual Motivation (two counts)

Indecent Exposure

Second-degree Sexual Abuse (two counts)

Indecent Exposure (two counts)

The District Attorney says Crotts bonded out of jail on a $43,000 bond. The indictment says Crotts cannot have any contact with his alleged victims.

Crotts has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges and made bond.

The District Attorney’s Office also said they believe there may be more potential victims and they should contact the police.

The Lauderdale County Board of Education released the following statement:

“Since learning of the possible criminal allegations against Mr. Crotts, the Lauderdale County School System has been fully cooperative with all law enforcement officials and will continue to do so. We are unaware of any incidents involving Lauderdale County School System students nor of any incidents occurring on school campuses or property.

In May, Mr. Crotts resigned as the PA announcer for Central High School and has not otherwise been a volunteer in the Lauderdale County School System in over five years. The Lauderdale County School System holds the safety of our students, employees and visitors as our highest possible priority. We will continue to cooperate with any law enforcement officials regarding this matter.”

