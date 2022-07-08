Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence businessman is accused of having sexual contact with children.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Investigators say many of the incidents happened at Crotts’ business, called Full Court Press, which is a screen printing company.

Crotts faces seven charges:

Child Abuse with Sexual Motivation (two counts)

Indecent Exposure

Second-degree Sexual Abuse (two counts)

Indecent Exposure (two counts)

The District Attorney says Crotts bonded out of jail on a $43,000 bond. The indictment says Crotts cannot have any contact with his alleged victims.

The District Attorney’s Office also said they believe there may be more potential victims and they should contact the police.

