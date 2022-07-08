Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Kelly Crotts on multiple sexual abuse allegations
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence businessman is accused of having sexual contact with children.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Investigators say many of the incidents happened at Crotts’ business, called Full Court Press, which is a screen printing company.

Crotts faces seven charges:

  • Child Abuse with Sexual Motivation (two counts)
  • Indecent Exposure
  • Second-degree Sexual Abuse (two counts)
  • Indecent Exposure (two counts)

The District Attorney says Crotts bonded out of jail on a $43,000 bond. The indictment says Crotts cannot have any contact with his alleged victims.

The District Attorney’s Office also said they believe there may be more potential victims and they should contact the police.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Latest News

Winchester Road closed following multiple-vehicle crash
Winchester Road reopened between Shields, Henson Road following multiple-vehicle crash
Winchester Road shutdown for over an hour following multiple-vehicle crash
WAFF Breaking News
Florence businessman accused of having sexual contact with children
Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County recaptured