Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Finally Friday Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Finally Friday everyone, we will likely see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms through the afternoon periods with high afternoon heat. Advisories and Excessive heat warnings are still in play into the early evening hours.

Temperatures this afternoon range in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Be careful outside and practice heat safety. If at all possible, limit any time outdoors and no strenuous chores/tasks.

Not much relief outside of rain is expected, even with overnight lows. A cool front will slide through over the weekend and heighten our rain chances, but do little to cool us down overall.

Greater chances for rain will move in for the weekend- and we still need it at this point.

Stay safe, Stay hydrated, Stay kind ( check on neighbors and pets )

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More heat & humidity today with a cold front Saturday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast