Director, employees at Colbert County Animal Shelter say complaints aren’t valid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Animal Shelter is under scrutiny after a former employee claimed animals are being neglected. That worker claims animals were living in feces-coated crates stacked on top of each other.

“Things are very smooth over there. We did have a challenge with dealing with a confiscation of dogs who were in dire shape,” said Tori Bailey, the District 4 Colbert County Commissioner who also chairs the Animal Control Authority Board of Directors.

Bailey said the employee worked at the shelter for two days before quitting. Bailey said the shelter has faced adversity, but they are doing the best they can.

“They were starving, they had mange, they were in poor health and we do not have the capacity right now to handle that kind of thing,” Bailey said. “We did the best we possibly could. The folks over there were working so hard.”

Shelter Director, Corey Speegle said the shelter is built to house 20 dogs, but right now, it has 80.

Speegle became the director in April and he said he wants a fair shot to turn things around.

“Anybody can come by and see for themselves what is going on for the shelter,” said Bailey.

Speegle adds the only way to fix some of these issues is to spay and neuter as many animals as possible.

He encourages residents to come by and volunteer if they want to help make a change. You can also help the shelter with donations.

The shelter has two upcoming events at their facility. On July 9, there is a dog and car wash. It costs $15 dollars for both services.

On August 6, there will be a doggie beauty pageant. It costs $25 to enter. Proceeds from both events will go towards medical funds.

