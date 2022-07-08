Crane Hill man drowns in Smith Lake on Thursday

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crane Hill man drowned in Smith Lake near Crane Hill on Thursday.

According to Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an incident happened on the water around 3:30 on July 8. Terry Campbell, age 82, went into the water and died as a result of drowning. Campbell’s body was recovered in the same area at 5:45 p.m.

Multiple officials from Crane Hill, Logan and other Cullman County agencies responded to assist at the scene.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

