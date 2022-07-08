Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Crane Hill man drowns in Smith Lake on Thursday

(WALA)
By Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crane Hill man drowned in Smith Lake near Crane Hill on Thursday.

According to Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an incident happened on the water around 3:30 on July 8. Terry Campbell, age 82, went into the water and died as a result of drowning. Campbell’s body was recovered in the same area at 5:45 p.m.

Multiple officials from Crane Hill, Logan and other Cullman County agencies responded to assist at the scene.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of...
Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
4-year-old girl suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

Latest News

Inmate Edward Williams
Escaped inmate from Escambia County recaptured
Cinemagic Theater closing at the end of July
Cinemagic Theatre set to close after 25 years
Andrew Roden is one of a handful of people from Alabama competing in the games. He claims he's...
Alabama native competing for gold in sumo wrestling at World Games
Kitchen Cops: July 8, 2022
Kitchen Cops: July 8, 2022