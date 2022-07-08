Country singer Riley Green headed to the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - He used to hear the crowd cheering for him in the stands when he played football at Jacksonville State University. Now, Riley Green gets applause for singing sold-out country music shows.

The Alabama native is known for songs like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” When he’s not writing and playing a new venue, Green spends much of his time outdoors.

A quick look at his Instagram, @rileyduckman, it’s obvious the musician’s second love is hunting. Scrolling through his social media, you can find Green suited up in camouflage with his hunting dog and many animals he has claimed himself.

It only seems fitting that Green is making an appearance at the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo in Huntsville.

The Expo is happening Friday, July 8 - Sunday, July 10 at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall. Join thousands of other outdoorsmen and women to find out the latest in casting, shooting and just enjoying the outdoors.

Hear from the experts during seminars and meet-ups, win prizes and catch some live entertainment all week long.

Green is doing a Q&A and signing autographs beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit TVHFE.com.

You can check out Riley Green’s music wherever you stream such as Spotify, iTunes or Apple Music and Amazon Music.

