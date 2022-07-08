Brutal Heat Continues...Relief by the Weekend

Another day of brutal heat across the Tennessee Valley with current feels like temperatures sitting in the 105 to 110 range in several locations. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is still in effect through the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours, so please continue to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors. A few isolated to scattered showers are trying to develop, but most of this activity is rather sparse compared to the past few days, so expect little to no relief from the heat in most areas. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening, more showers and storms could try to develop with the help of daytime heating. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with the possibility of producing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This threat will likely be ending after sunset with just a few stray showers or storms overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 70s.

A more organized cluster of storms along an approaching cold front will be impacting the region for your Saturday. Showers and storms will likely start during the early morning hours and increase into the afternoon and portions of the evening. Strong to severe storms will once again be possible with main threats including locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will remain quite warm as we top back out in the mid 90s with triple-digit heat indices, but relief will be on the way as the front continues to move to the south. Expect most rain chances to be tapering off by the late evening hours and overnight into Sunday.

Closing out your weekend on Sunday, plan on slightly cooler and drier air filtering into the region behind the front. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s and an isolated shower or storm will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours. This mainly dry pattern will continue into your early work week with increasing rain chances likely returning by Tuesday.

