Are these luxury cookies from LA worth the hype?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - TVL is back in the kitchen with Ally, also known as Sugar Pusher all over the internet.

Last Crumb is a luxury cookie company taking the world by storm. The hard-to-get cookies are made in LA and are known to be eaten by celebs such as the Kardashians and the Jonas Brothers.

The box of cookies cost around $150 and includes unique flavors like Everything But The Candles, The Floor Is Lava, The James Dean, S’mores Sans Campfire and much more.

Payton and Ally each put a sweet tooth to the test to see if these A-list cookies are worth the hype.

