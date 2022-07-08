Are these luxury cookies from LA worth the hype?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - TVL is back in the kitchen with Ally, also known as Sugar Pusher all over the internet.

Last Crumb is a luxury cookie company taking the world by storm. The hard-to-get cookies are made in LA and are known to be eaten by celebs such as the Kardashians and the Jonas Brothers.

The box of cookies cost around $150 and includes unique flavors like Everything But The Candles, The Floor Is Lava, The James Dean, S’mores Sans Campfire and much more.

Payton and Ally each put a sweet tooth to the test to see if these A-list cookies are worth the hype.

