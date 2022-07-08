Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge

As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4 have begun to make headlines for their ability to evade immunity protections.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4 have begun to make headlines for their ability to evade immunity protections.

“It’s highly resistant to any antibodies we have from any previous exposures or any vaccines that we’ve taken,” said John Moore, nurse practitioner and owner of North Dekalb Primary Care.

That is a cause of concern, especially for a county with only 35 percent of its population fully vaccinated. The FDA just approved vaccines for children under the age of 5. In the state of Alabama, a little more than 700 children in that age range have been vaccinated.

Medical assistant Trey Moore says they are ready to ease concerns and request medical decisions.

“We believe in science, we encourage you to do your own research, and again we have it available. We’re not going to force nothing on you. You’re welcome to wear your mask and when you come to the clinic, you’ll be talked to like a human being and we’re going to treat you regardless of your stance on the vaccine.”

As new subvariants may appear, John Moore offers comforting news to those when it comes to COVID saying “if we can say there’s a bright spot to anything, every time this thing mutates, it becomes less deadly.”

This isn’t meant to be a panic button situation.

If you’ve already been fully vaccinated, you are still highly protected from severe illness, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
A wreck has occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
Two vehicle wreck on Memorial Pkwy. at Winchester Road intersection
Madison County Schools
Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students

Latest News

New research finds that repeated COVID-19 infections raise the likelihood of new and sometimes...
Health Minute: Study links repeat COVID infections to new health problems
The highest number of COVID-19 cases are being reported since February.
COVID numbers highest since February
June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Huntsville geriatrician answers your questions
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company