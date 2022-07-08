Aesthetics Institute of the Shoals shows you the latest trends in laser hair removal

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Aesthetics Institute of the Shoals is offering some new services to make sure you’re looking and feeling your best this season!

The company uses some of biggest and best systems in the market for resurfacing your skin and laser hair removal. These tools offer some of the latest technology to make all your services much more simple and as pain free as possible.

Learn more at AestheticsShoals.com.

