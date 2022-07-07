Deals
Utility bills remain high in hot weather

Huntsville Utilities says it's seeing an increase in usage.
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High temperatures are causing people to turn up their air conditioning. This means higher utility bills.

Joe Gehrdes of Huntsville Utilities said this issue is normal for the summer and not specific to Huntsville.

“We’re seeing higher than normal summer temperatures,” he said. “Unless you, by some act, turn off our air conditioner, you’re going to use more energy staying comfortable in your home. So that translates to a higher energy costs and a higher energy bill.”

Gehrdes said faulty equipment can be another cause of higher bills.

“If you can, make sure to have your equipment checked out by a professional,” he said. “If that equipment isn’t operating correctly, not only will you feel uncomfortable, you’ll probably use more energy, and that translates to a higher bill.”

Gehrdes said Huntsville Utilities customers who were given a curtailment call weeks ago had a reason to be concerned, but the issue is mostly resolved.

“When you received the curtailment messages earlier, they (TVA) were bringing some more assets online to accommodate,” he said. “Those assets are still online, so now the concern about meeting demand are less concerning because they have those assets to meet that demand.”

