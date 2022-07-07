Deals
Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured...
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man has died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Matlock was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Colbert County 20, just five miles north of Leighton.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division troopers are investigating the crash.

