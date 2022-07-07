Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man has died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles J. Matlock, 36, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Matlock was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Colbert County 20, just five miles north of Leighton.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division troopers are investigating the crash.

