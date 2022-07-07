Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Chances
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Along with the excessive heat today, we will likely see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms through the afternoon periods. Some may become severe.

Temperatures this afternoon range in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Be careful outside and practice heat safety. If at all possible, limit any time outdoors and no strenuous chores/tasks.

Not much relief outside of rain is expected, even with overnight lows. A cool front will slide through over the weekend and heighten our rain chances, but do little to cool us down overall.

Greater chances for rain will move in for the weekend- and we still need it at this point.

Stay safe, Stay hydrated, Stay kind ( check on neighbors and pets )

