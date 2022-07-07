Deals
Rogersville firefighters rescue ejected driver from ravine near Highway 72

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rogersville Volunteer Firefighters came to the assistance of a driver ejected from a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to the single-vehicle accident on Highway 72 near Lurleen Street around 12:30 a.m. First responders located the driver in a deep ravine near the roadway.

The driver was transported in stable condition from the scene to an area emergency room.

No further information is available at this time.

