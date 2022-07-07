Rogersville firefighters rescue ejected driver from ravine near Highway 72

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rogersville Volunteer Firefighters came to the assistance of a driver ejected from a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to the single-vehicle accident on Highway 72 near Lurleen Street around 12:30 a.m. First responders located the driver in a deep ravine near the roadway.

The driver was transported in stable condition from the scene to an area emergency room.

Rogersville Volunteer Firefighters execute ravine rescue (Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department)

No further information is available at this time.

