Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Report: Costco raises some food court prices

FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.
FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Attention Costco shoppers: You may notice some price hikes at the food court.

The hot dog and soda combo is still available for $1.50, but if you’re a fan of the warehouse club’s chicken bake, you’ll have to shell out an extra buck, according to a report from Insider.

The price for it has reportedly gone up from $2.99 to $3.99.

And if you just want a 20-ounce fountain drink, those are now reportedly 69 cents instead of 59 cents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
Courtney Clark and James Adam Ginn
2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, one person has died. Sgt. White said that one...
One person dead in fatal car crash on Drake Ave.
Madison County Schools
Justice Department, Madison County Schools reach agreement on equal opportunities for Black students
A wreck has occurred at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
Two vehicle wreck on Memorial Pkwy. at Winchester Road intersection

Latest News

Neighbor's say the man's nudity isn't a one time occurrence.
Man seen naked outside home draws concern from neighbors
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now.
Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day