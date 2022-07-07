Deals
Old Highway 431 bridge project almost complete

The two year long project to replace four bridges on Old Highway 431 is almost complete.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON COVE, Ala. (WAFF) - The $12.5 million dollar project to replace four bridges on Old Highway 431 continues, but county workers said completion is right around the corner. The work started in May 2020 and is on track to finish on time.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said there is only about 60 days worth of work left before the road can reopen.

Those 60 days cannot come soon enough for local resident, Daniel Santo.

“With the higher prices, I’m putting $135 in my tank twice a week,” Santo said. “Which you know is ridiculous. That’s a big difference from $50. Before all this happened, as gas prices went up that’s what makes it hard definitely.”

Santo said the trip around the construction zone has added 12,000 extra miles to his car just to make it to-and-from work.

Before the work began he used the bridges every day.

“I used to drive four miles to get to this point,” Santo said. “Now I’m driving 10 miles to get to the same point. It’s just costing us, cause I work seven days a week where I work. Obviously that costs a lot more and it’s hitting our pockets for sure.”

The project is still on schedule to be completed by this fall.

If the project isn’t completed by then, Hill said the construction company will have to pay $5,300 a day for damages.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

